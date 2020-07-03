136 Sheridan St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated Home w/ Big Yard 1 Mile to Old Town Takoma Park & Metro! - Welcome to your brand new home on an oversize lot located 1 mile to the Takoma Metro and less than a mile to Old Town Takoma Park's restaurants, farmer's market & more!



Featuring an open layout kitchen, living, dining area, fully finished basement, master suite and beautifully refinished hardwood floors, this house has everything you'll need or want.



Call some friends over to BBQ on the patio, deck, or both!



To see this great house, email Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Pets considered on a case by case basis

No smoking

Resident responsible for water, gas & electric

Resident to have renter's insurance policy



(RLNE5103456)