1358 Parkwood Place NW Available 07/07/20 Classic Columbia Heights Rowhouse w/ Parking! - This Columbia Heights rowhouse has been beautifully restored and is brimming with historical details. Parquet floors, original moulding, and bright windows create a charming ambiance. The first floor has a large living area, a sunroom at the rear that leads out the yard and parking space, and full-size washer and dryer. The highlight of the main floor is the open dining & kitchen area that features a sleek, modern look and includes a breakfast bar. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a full bathroom.



This property is adjacent to all the conveniences of Columbia Heights and Petworth! Enjoy access to the big box amenities like Target, DSW, Best Buy and more, but indulge in the local businesses that keep the area so unique. Red Derby, Bad Saint, El Chucho, and The Coupe are all within minutes from your doorstep. Washington Sports Club offers one of the best fitness facilities in the city complete with one of the only pools available. Transportation from this corridor is a breeze with 14th and 16th Street bus lines just a block away and the green line Metro a mere 2 blocks south. If hiking and biking are appealing enjoy easy access to Rock Creek Park and the commuting convenience to 15th Street a bike commuter's dream.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas & electric. Pets welcome!



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



