Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1358 Parkwood Place NW

1358 Parkwood Place Northwest · (202) 540-8038
Location

1358 Parkwood Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1358 Parkwood Place NW · Avail. Jul 7

$3,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1280 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
1358 Parkwood Place NW Available 07/07/20 Classic Columbia Heights Rowhouse w/ Parking! - This Columbia Heights rowhouse has been beautifully restored and is brimming with historical details. Parquet floors, original moulding, and bright windows create a charming ambiance. The first floor has a large living area, a sunroom at the rear that leads out the yard and parking space, and full-size washer and dryer. The highlight of the main floor is the open dining & kitchen area that features a sleek, modern look and includes a breakfast bar. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a full bathroom.

This property is adjacent to all the conveniences of Columbia Heights and Petworth! Enjoy access to the big box amenities like Target, DSW, Best Buy and more, but indulge in the local businesses that keep the area so unique. Red Derby, Bad Saint, El Chucho, and The Coupe are all within minutes from your doorstep. Washington Sports Club offers one of the best fitness facilities in the city complete with one of the only pools available. Transportation from this corridor is a breeze with 14th and 16th Street bus lines just a block away and the green line Metro a mere 2 blocks south. If hiking and biking are appealing enjoy easy access to Rock Creek Park and the commuting convenience to 15th Street a bike commuter's dream.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas & electric. Pets welcome!

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE4911518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1358 Parkwood Place NW have any available units?
1358 Parkwood Place NW has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1358 Parkwood Place NW have?
Some of 1358 Parkwood Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1358 Parkwood Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
1358 Parkwood Place NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1358 Parkwood Place NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1358 Parkwood Place NW is pet friendly.
Does 1358 Parkwood Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 1358 Parkwood Place NW does offer parking.
Does 1358 Parkwood Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1358 Parkwood Place NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1358 Parkwood Place NW have a pool?
Yes, 1358 Parkwood Place NW has a pool.
Does 1358 Parkwood Place NW have accessible units?
No, 1358 Parkwood Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1358 Parkwood Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1358 Parkwood Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.
