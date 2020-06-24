All apartments in Washington
1358 JONQUIL ST NW
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

1358 JONQUIL ST NW

1358 Jonquil Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1358 Jonquil Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Colonial Village - Shepherd Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Rental well appointed Brick Colonial with wonderful table spaced Kitchen,2 gorgeous brand new full baths and 2 powder rooms, new washer & dryer... Living room w wood burning fireplace, large separate dining w recessed lighting Close to shops,markets,restaurants, metro & more in nearby Silver Spring,screened sitting porch & side loading garage..pets case by case...available April 1st...utilities are extra run between $300 to $600 depends on season currently occupied must have an appt to show...application $45 per adult 18 & older

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

