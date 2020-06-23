1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW

Amenities

hardwood floors parking media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking media room

Rare & fantastic 2BR/2BA + loft penthouse unit in Historic Victorian overlooking Logan Circle's treetops. Bright living room with loft, 10+ ft high ceilings, skylight, wood floors, master bedroom with en-suite bath & closet hallway, modern kitchen with abundant tall wooden cabinets, designer baths. W/D in unit. PARKING available for $200 monthly. Enjoy all that Logan Circle area has to offer! A quick stroll to 14th St theaters, shops and restaurants. WholeFoods & Trader Joe's nearby. Walker's paradise(walk score 96)!