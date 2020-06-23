All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW

1342 Vermont Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1342 Vermont Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Rare & fantastic 2BR/2BA + loft penthouse unit in Historic Victorian overlooking Logan Circle's treetops. Bright living room with loft, 10+ ft high ceilings, skylight, wood floors, master bedroom with en-suite bath & closet hallway, modern kitchen with abundant tall wooden cabinets, designer baths. W/D in unit. PARKING available for $200 monthly. Enjoy all that Logan Circle area has to offer! A quick stroll to 14th St theaters, shops and restaurants. WholeFoods & Trader Joe's nearby. Walker's paradise(walk score 96)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW have any available units?
1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1342 VERMONT AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
