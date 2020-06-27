All apartments in Washington
1340 Ridge Place SE
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

1340 Ridge Place SE

1340 Ridge Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1340 Ridge Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR/2BA House for Entertaining. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 9/8 FROM 1PM-3PM - Entire newly renovated 3BD/2BA townhome perfect for entertaining on quiet street 5 minute walk from metro station available NOW. 2 blocks to the center of Anacostia on very desirable quiet and safe block with ample street parking.

1st floor: Front covered porch -> Living room -> Gourmet kitchen/dining room -> Sitting room -> Rear deck with parking below.
2nd floor: Front BR (2 closets) -> Rear BR (2 closets) with bonus attached room/office behind it
Bsmt: Large front entertainment space -> Full bath/closet -> Rear BR (with rear entrance) -> Parking

Easy access to 295 and 395, Bolling AFB, and everything DC has to offer. The house is a short drive or Metro ride to downtown. Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650+ and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property is professionally managed.

Pets considered on case by case basis.

(RLNE1869063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Ridge Place SE have any available units?
1340 Ridge Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 Ridge Place SE have?
Some of 1340 Ridge Place SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Ridge Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Ridge Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Ridge Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 Ridge Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 1340 Ridge Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 1340 Ridge Place SE offers parking.
Does 1340 Ridge Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 Ridge Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Ridge Place SE have a pool?
No, 1340 Ridge Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Ridge Place SE have accessible units?
No, 1340 Ridge Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Ridge Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 Ridge Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
