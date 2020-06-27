1340 Ridge Place SE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR/2BA House for Entertaining. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 9/8 FROM 1PM-3PM - Entire newly renovated 3BD/2BA townhome perfect for entertaining on quiet street 5 minute walk from metro station available NOW. 2 blocks to the center of Anacostia on very desirable quiet and safe block with ample street parking.



1st floor: Front covered porch -> Living room -> Gourmet kitchen/dining room -> Sitting room -> Rear deck with parking below.

2nd floor: Front BR (2 closets) -> Rear BR (2 closets) with bonus attached room/office behind it

Bsmt: Large front entertainment space -> Full bath/closet -> Rear BR (with rear entrance) -> Parking



Easy access to 295 and 395, Bolling AFB, and everything DC has to offer. The house is a short drive or Metro ride to downtown. Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650+ and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property is professionally managed.



Pets considered on case by case basis.



(RLNE1869063)