1336 Meridian Pl NW 1

Amenities
UPDATED 2 LEVEL 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH DUPLEX AVAIL NOW! - Property Id: 185245
Updated Corner Unit 2 Level 3 Bedroom/3 Full Bath Duplex Condo in Row House Available Now in Columbia Heights, NW DC. Main Level 2 Bedroom/2 Bath w/Lower Level 1 Bedroom Apartment.
CONDO FEATURES:
-Newly Painted Modern Updated 2 Level 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Condo
-2 Levels of Living Space- w/2 Kitchens and 2 In-Unit Laundry
-Main Level- Spacious Living Room. Modern Updated Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms
-Lower Level- 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment with Kitchen, In-Unit Laundry and separate outside entrance. Connected to upstairs living space by interior stairwell
-Hardwood Floors Throughout. Some carpet.
-Garage Parking for 1 car. Zone Permit Residential Street Parking
-4 blocks from Columbia Heights Metro
LEASE TERMS:
-Electricity Not Included in Rent
-1 or 2 year lease term, 2 Year Lease- Monthly Rent = $3500
-Approved Application w/Strong Credit And 1 Month Security Deposit Required
-No Pets Allowed
FOR INFO OR APPT, CONTACT:
John Sahakyan, Agent, Peek Properties
202-321-7067 EHO
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185245
Property Id 185245
