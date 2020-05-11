1336 Meridian Pl NW 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED 2 LEVEL 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH DUPLEX AVAIL NOW! - Property Id: 185245



Updated Corner Unit 2 Level 3 Bedroom/3 Full Bath Duplex Condo in Row House Available Now in Columbia Heights, NW DC. Main Level 2 Bedroom/2 Bath w/Lower Level 1 Bedroom Apartment.



CONDO FEATURES:

-Newly Painted Modern Updated 2 Level 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Condo

-2 Levels of Living Space- w/2 Kitchens and 2 In-Unit Laundry

-Main Level- Spacious Living Room. Modern Updated Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms

-Lower Level- 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment with Kitchen, In-Unit Laundry and separate outside entrance. Connected to upstairs living space by interior stairwell

-Hardwood Floors Throughout. Some carpet.

-Garage Parking for 1 car. Zone Permit Residential Street Parking

-4 blocks from Columbia Heights Metro



LEASE TERMS:

-Electricity Not Included in Rent

-1 or 2 year lease term, 2 Year Lease- Monthly Rent = $3500

-Approved Application w/Strong Credit And 1 Month Security Deposit Required

-No Pets Allowed



FOR INFO OR APPT, CONTACT:

John Sahakyan, Agent, Peek Properties

202-321-7067 EHO

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185245

Property Id 185245



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5563997)