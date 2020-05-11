All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

1336 Meridian Pl NW 1

1336 Meridian Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1336 Meridian Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
UPDATED 2 LEVEL 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH DUPLEX AVAIL NOW! - Property Id: 185245

Updated Corner Unit 2 Level 3 Bedroom/3 Full Bath Duplex Condo in Row House Available Now in Columbia Heights, NW DC. Main Level 2 Bedroom/2 Bath w/Lower Level 1 Bedroom Apartment.

CONDO FEATURES:
-Newly Painted Modern Updated 2 Level 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Condo
-2 Levels of Living Space- w/2 Kitchens and 2 In-Unit Laundry
-Main Level- Spacious Living Room. Modern Updated Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms
-Lower Level- 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment with Kitchen, In-Unit Laundry and separate outside entrance. Connected to upstairs living space by interior stairwell
-Hardwood Floors Throughout. Some carpet.
-Garage Parking for 1 car. Zone Permit Residential Street Parking
-4 blocks from Columbia Heights Metro

LEASE TERMS:
-Electricity Not Included in Rent
-1 or 2 year lease term, 2 Year Lease- Monthly Rent = $3500
-Approved Application w/Strong Credit And 1 Month Security Deposit Required
-No Pets Allowed

FOR INFO OR APPT, CONTACT:
John Sahakyan, Agent, Peek Properties
202-321-7067 EHO
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/185245
Property Id 185245

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5563997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 have any available units?
1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 have?
Some of 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 offers parking.
Does 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 have a pool?
No, 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 have accessible units?
No, 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 Meridian Pl NW 1 has units with dishwashers.

