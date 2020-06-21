All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1335 WALLACH PLACE NW

1335 Wallach Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1335 Wallach Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible opportunity to rent lovely historic townhouse in Logan/ U Street area. 3/4 flex bedroom/ 2.5 bath with spacious living room and separate dining room. The home has been renovated with modern updates, but retains its historic charm- hardwood floors, built ins, bay windows, and stained glass windows throughout!The location is amazing, right around the corner from Trader Joe's, U Street Metro station, Starbucks, Wydown Coffee, Rite Aid, and all the amazing restaurants, bars and retail shops on 14th and U Street. Wallach Place is a one way residential street between 13th and 14th Streets, so you get the best of both worlds: convenience and a quiet neighborhood feel. This also makes street parking a bit easier, given the location. Stay in and hang out on the amazon patio or go out and enjoy city life! Pets are welcome. Call agent for more details and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW have any available units?
1335 WALLACH PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW have?
Some of 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1335 WALLACH PLACE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 WALLACH PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
