1335 WALLACH PLACE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Incredible opportunity to rent lovely historic townhouse in Logan/ U Street area. 3/4 flex bedroom/ 2.5 bath with spacious living room and separate dining room. The home has been renovated with modern updates, but retains its historic charm- hardwood floors, built ins, bay windows, and stained glass windows throughout!The location is amazing, right around the corner from Trader Joe's, U Street Metro station, Starbucks, Wydown Coffee, Rite Aid, and all the amazing restaurants, bars and retail shops on 14th and U Street. Wallach Place is a one way residential street between 13th and 14th Streets, so you get the best of both worlds: convenience and a quiet neighborhood feel. This also makes street parking a bit easier, given the location. Stay in and hang out on the amazon patio or go out and enjoy city life! Pets are welcome. Call agent for more details and showings.