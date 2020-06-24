All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1335 A St SE Unit C

1335 A Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1335 A Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1335 A St SE Unit C Available 05/07/20 Elegant Lincoln Park Condo! - This charming unit is located in a converted condo building that used to be a church! You'll notice details that have carried over from the original 1908 building, though this is a very modern space. The adorable building is perched on A Street just off of Lincoln Park. Step through your own private entrance and into one of the most unique living spaces in DC! The bright living room has raftered ceilings, large windows, skylights, and peekaboo archways that let you see into the stairwell. A pocket door hides the TV when not in use. New hardwood floors carry you into the kitchen, which features brick, high-end stainless steel appliances, glass-front cabinetry, a modern glass backsplash, and quartz countertops. Fun fact: the kitchen island was the church's altar! Also on this floor is the smaller bedroom, which currently holds a full-sized bed and has a large closet. A convenient half bath, as well as the full-size washer and dryer, round out this floor. The beautiful floors and white-painted brick extend to the upstairs, where you'll find the master bedroom and a full bath. Subtly arched ceilings remind you of the building's history. To top things off, this condo has a private roof deck with a great view!

Lincoln Park is loaded with charm and convenience, as it's equidistant to both Eastern Market and Potomac Ave metro stops (blue/orange). Locally owned and operated Cupboard Market has you covered for groceries, prepared foods, craft beer, and wine. Also, close by are local favorites The Pretzel Bakery. The many shopping and dining options of Eastern Market (hello, Trader Joe's!) are just a short walk down Independence Ave and the Potomac Ave hub is a straight shot down 14th Street. There you'll find Harris Teeter, Frager's Hardware, Trusty's and La Lomita.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease for this great unit. Electric and gas are the responsibility of the tenant. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4705529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 A St SE Unit C have any available units?
1335 A St SE Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 A St SE Unit C have?
Some of 1335 A St SE Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 A St SE Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1335 A St SE Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 A St SE Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1335 A St SE Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1335 A St SE Unit C offer parking?
No, 1335 A St SE Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 1335 A St SE Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 A St SE Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 A St SE Unit C have a pool?
No, 1335 A St SE Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1335 A St SE Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1335 A St SE Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 A St SE Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 A St SE Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

