Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

1335 A St SE Unit C Available 05/07/20 Elegant Lincoln Park Condo! - This charming unit is located in a converted condo building that used to be a church! You'll notice details that have carried over from the original 1908 building, though this is a very modern space. The adorable building is perched on A Street just off of Lincoln Park. Step through your own private entrance and into one of the most unique living spaces in DC! The bright living room has raftered ceilings, large windows, skylights, and peekaboo archways that let you see into the stairwell. A pocket door hides the TV when not in use. New hardwood floors carry you into the kitchen, which features brick, high-end stainless steel appliances, glass-front cabinetry, a modern glass backsplash, and quartz countertops. Fun fact: the kitchen island was the church's altar! Also on this floor is the smaller bedroom, which currently holds a full-sized bed and has a large closet. A convenient half bath, as well as the full-size washer and dryer, round out this floor. The beautiful floors and white-painted brick extend to the upstairs, where you'll find the master bedroom and a full bath. Subtly arched ceilings remind you of the building's history. To top things off, this condo has a private roof deck with a great view!



Lincoln Park is loaded with charm and convenience, as it's equidistant to both Eastern Market and Potomac Ave metro stops (blue/orange). Locally owned and operated Cupboard Market has you covered for groceries, prepared foods, craft beer, and wine. Also, close by are local favorites The Pretzel Bakery. The many shopping and dining options of Eastern Market (hello, Trader Joe's!) are just a short walk down Independence Ave and the Potomac Ave hub is a straight shot down 14th Street. There you'll find Harris Teeter, Frager's Hardware, Trusty's and La Lomita.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease for this great unit. Electric and gas are the responsibility of the tenant. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4705529)