Last updated April 8 2020 at 9:45 AM

1334 G ST NE

1334 G Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1334 G Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious renovated Victorian rowhouse perfectly located in Capitol Hill and close to everything! 93 walk score! One block to the bustling H St NE corridor with a variety of restaurants and bars within walking distance. Only one block to the DC Streetcar and one mile to Union Station. Minutes to the US Capitol, Smithsonian museums, Eastern Market, and Downtown DC. Well-lit main level with vaulted ceilings. Two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs plus in-law suite in the basement with a full bath and kitchen. Private garage parking as well as street parking available. 2 blocks from the streetcar. Home is in-move condition. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 G ST NE have any available units?
1334 G ST NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1334 G ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
1334 G ST NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 G ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 1334 G ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1334 G ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 1334 G ST NE offers parking.
Does 1334 G ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 G ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 G ST NE have a pool?
No, 1334 G ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 1334 G ST NE have accessible units?
No, 1334 G ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 G ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 G ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1334 G ST NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1334 G ST NE does not have units with air conditioning.
