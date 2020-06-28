1334 G ST NE

Amenities

Beautiful spacious renovated Victorian rowhouse perfectly located in Capitol Hill and close to everything! 93 walk score! One block to the bustling H St NE corridor with a variety of restaurants and bars within walking distance. Only one block to the DC Streetcar and one mile to Union Station. Minutes to the US Capitol, Smithsonian museums, Eastern Market, and Downtown DC. Well-lit main level with vaulted ceilings. Two bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs plus in-law suite in the basement with a full bath and kitchen. Private garage parking as well as street parking available. 2 blocks from the streetcar. Home is in-move condition. Available immediately.