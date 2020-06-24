1333 6TH STREET NW

Amenities

Back on the Market ... Open Sun 3-17-19 from 3pm to 4pm. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This 2BR HISTORICAL TOWNHOME for Rent is Cute and Quaint. Is in close proximity to GALLERY PLACE, The Verizon Center, stores, shops, metrorail, busline, and the Convention Center. You will love the convenience of this 2BR/1BA Townhome. Equipped with wall-to-wall carpet, standard refrigerator, standard stove, newer washer and dryer, ceramic and laminate tile floors & freshly painted. Includes 2 car OFF-STREET PARKING in rear & pre-wired for cable. Please remove shoes upon entering.... just cleaned the carpet. WILL NOT LAST!!! OPEN SUNDAY (Sunday, March 17, 2019) from 3pm to 4pm). Serious applicants only!! Looking for an April 1, 2019 Lease-up. NO SMOKING. NO PETS