Washington, DC
1333 6TH STREET NW
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

1333 6TH STREET NW

1333 6th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1333 6th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Back on the Market ... Open Sun 3-17-19 from 3pm to 4pm. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This 2BR HISTORICAL TOWNHOME for Rent is Cute and Quaint. Is in close proximity to GALLERY PLACE, The Verizon Center, stores, shops, metrorail, busline, and the Convention Center. You will love the convenience of this 2BR/1BA Townhome. Equipped with wall-to-wall carpet, standard refrigerator, standard stove, newer washer and dryer, ceramic and laminate tile floors & freshly painted. Includes 2 car OFF-STREET PARKING in rear & pre-wired for cable. Please remove shoes upon entering.... just cleaned the carpet. WILL NOT LAST!!! OPEN SUNDAY (Sunday, March 17, 2019) from 3pm to 4pm). Serious applicants only!! Looking for an April 1, 2019 Lease-up. NO SMOKING. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 6TH STREET NW have any available units?
1333 6TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 6TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1333 6TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 6TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1333 6TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 6TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1333 6TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1333 6TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1333 6TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1333 6TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 6TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 6TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1333 6TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1333 6TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1333 6TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 6TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 6TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
