1332 Talbert Ct SE
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

1332 Talbert Ct SE

1332 Talbert Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1332 Talbert Court Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1332 Talbert Ct SE Available 05/01/20 3BR townhome in DC. Great price! - Renters warehouse proudly presents to you this beautiful 3BR& 3Bath townhome in the nations capital. This property features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a big kitchen!! Minutes away from the metro station (Anacostia) and in a quiet,upcoming neighborhood. Plenty of space for families. Available 5/1
$99 move in fee$50 application fee please contact Michael at 202-740-7796 For assistance or to schedule a showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 Talbert Ct SE have any available units?
1332 Talbert Ct SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1332 Talbert Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
1332 Talbert Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 Talbert Ct SE pet-friendly?
No, 1332 Talbert Ct SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1332 Talbert Ct SE offer parking?
No, 1332 Talbert Ct SE does not offer parking.
Does 1332 Talbert Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 Talbert Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 Talbert Ct SE have a pool?
No, 1332 Talbert Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 1332 Talbert Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 1332 Talbert Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 Talbert Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 Talbert Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1332 Talbert Ct SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1332 Talbert Ct SE does not have units with air conditioning.

