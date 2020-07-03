Amenities

hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

1332 Talbert Ct SE Available 05/01/20 3BR townhome in DC. Great price! - Renters warehouse proudly presents to you this beautiful 3BR& 3Bath townhome in the nations capital. This property features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a big kitchen!! Minutes away from the metro station (Anacostia) and in a quiet,upcoming neighborhood. Plenty of space for families. Available 5/1

$99 move in fee$50 application fee please contact Michael at 202-740-7796 For assistance or to schedule a showing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5644515)