Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

1329 E St NE

1329 E Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1329 E Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
dog park
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
concierge
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1329 E St NE Available 04/06/19 3bd 3.5Ba Townhouse Just Outside Capitol Hill! - Live in the middle of it all! This beautiful row home offers an amazing living space and is perfectly located to make most of your day-to-day errands quick and easy!

*Features*
-Gourmet Kitchen
-Hardwood Floors
-Master Bedroom with 12 foot ceilings and attached master bath
-Fully Finished Basement
-Washer/Dryer
-Backyard
-Garden Space
-Fig Tree

*Nearby*
-Eastern Market
-Union Station
-Whole Foods, Safeway and Harris Teeter!
-Dog Park

*This is an Atlas Lane managed property*

We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4728890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 E St NE have any available units?
1329 E St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 E St NE have?
Some of 1329 E St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 E St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1329 E St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 E St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 E St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1329 E St NE offer parking?
No, 1329 E St NE does not offer parking.
Does 1329 E St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1329 E St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 E St NE have a pool?
No, 1329 E St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1329 E St NE have accessible units?
No, 1329 E St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 E St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 E St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
