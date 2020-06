Amenities

Perfect location at spectacular price in classic Columbia Heights rowhouse. This 2BR , 1.5 Bath apartment offers all conveniences a few steps from Metro and shopping. Easy street parking, additional parking can be rented for $100 from owner.Light filled home with hardwood, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets and front and back entrances. Utilities: water included in rent!