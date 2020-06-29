1325 13TH ST NW #702

Amenities

***Open House: Sunday, NOVEMBER 17 from 2-4*** Available Nov. 1. ~This one-of-a-kind spectacular penthouse corner unit sits in the majestic classic turn-of-the-century architecture-the Iowa-building on fashionable Logan Circle. This spacious gem has wonderful natural light and breathtaking views of the city from many large windows. Enjoy a cocktail while watching the Washington Monument lit by fireworks on the Fourth of July. Recently renovated with special attention to detail, this stylish and spacious 2bd /2 ba condo is also perfect for entertaining. Conveniently nestled near countless shops, restaurants, groceries, theaters, museums, city bus and subways lines. I can~t say enough to give it justice. Take a look for yourself. ~ Hardwood floors, crown molding, master bedroom with an en suite bathroom, and in-unit washer & dryer. Underground parking space available. PLEASE CHECK-OUT OUR VIDEO!!!!