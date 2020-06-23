All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1322 27TH STREET NW

1322 27th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1322 27th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
900 sq ft 1 bedroom + den, 1 bathroom town home. You will fall in love with this picturesque townhouse located in the heart of Georgetown. Perfectly situated on a quaint tree lined street directly across from Rose Park and the Rock Creek running trail, you are close to all of the shops and restaurants that Georgetown has to offer. This 900 sq ft one bedroom + den, one bathroom town home has been meticulously maintained and still boasts original wide plank hardwood flooring in the master bedroom and ornate wood molding. The kitchen and bathroom have just been renovated to offer the comforts of luxury living while still keeping to the historic feel of the home. There is plenty of storage space throughout the home and an in-unit washer and dryer on the 2nd level. Best yet, the rear of the house offers a gorgeous private garden patio area which is perfect for relaxing or entertaining during the warmer months. On-Street parking available with permit. This home is located .7 miles to West End Foggy Bottom Metro and .8 miles to Dupont Circle Metro, multiple Metro bus lines, the Georgetown Connector, and bike shares. Don't miss the opportunity to capitalize on this much sought-after property in an ideal location, email or call Property Specialists Inc at 703-525-7010 to schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 27TH STREET NW have any available units?
1322 27TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 27TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1322 27TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 27TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1322 27TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 27TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1322 27TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1322 27TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1322 27TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1322 27TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1322 27TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 27TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1322 27TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1322 27TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1322 27TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 27TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 27TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
