1322 27TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

900 sq ft 1 bedroom + den, 1 bathroom town home. You will fall in love with this picturesque townhouse located in the heart of Georgetown. Perfectly situated on a quaint tree lined street directly across from Rose Park and the Rock Creek running trail, you are close to all of the shops and restaurants that Georgetown has to offer. This 900 sq ft one bedroom + den, one bathroom town home has been meticulously maintained and still boasts original wide plank hardwood flooring in the master bedroom and ornate wood molding. The kitchen and bathroom have just been renovated to offer the comforts of luxury living while still keeping to the historic feel of the home. There is plenty of storage space throughout the home and an in-unit washer and dryer on the 2nd level. Best yet, the rear of the house offers a gorgeous private garden patio area which is perfect for relaxing or entertaining during the warmer months. On-Street parking available with permit. This home is located .7 miles to West End Foggy Bottom Metro and .8 miles to Dupont Circle Metro, multiple Metro bus lines, the Georgetown Connector, and bike shares. Don't miss the opportunity to capitalize on this much sought-after property in an ideal location, email or call Property Specialists Inc at 703-525-7010 to schedule a viewing today!