1320 FLORIDA AVENUE NE

This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom rowhouse is located in the highly sought after H Street corridor. This home offers a spacious open floor plan with tons of natural light, perfect finishes including and top of the line appliances. This home features hardwood floors throughout and outdoor space perfect for entertaining. Very walkable- easy access to restaurants, entertainment venues, and shopping. You can get to everything you need on foot but will also have easy access to public transportation. (6 MONTH LEASE)