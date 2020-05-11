All apartments in Washington
1320 FLORIDA AVENUE NE
1320 FLORIDA AVENUE NE

1320 Florida Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom rowhouse is located in the highly sought after H Street corridor. This home offers a spacious open floor plan with tons of natural light, perfect finishes including and top of the line appliances. This home features hardwood floors throughout and outdoor space perfect for entertaining. Very walkable- easy access to restaurants, entertainment venues, and shopping. You can get to everything you need on foot but will also have easy access to public transportation. (6 MONTH LEASE)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

