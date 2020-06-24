1320 35TH ST NW #2

Amenities

3 Bedroom | 2 Bath | 1472 sq ft | Washer Dryer | Parking | Gas Cooking | Charming row home 2 blocks from Main Gate and 4 doors down from Saxbys. 3 bedrooms 2 baths (up to 6 people). Expansive open living room with 10 foot ceilings is great for being around the house or having people over. Large kitchen with dishwasher, full size fridge and gas stove. Comes with 1 parking spot in rear. New Washer Dryer in unit. Large open living room and backyard for parking or hanging out. 10 foot ceilings.