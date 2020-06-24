All apartments in Washington
1320 35TH ST NW #2
1320 35TH ST NW #2

1320 35th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Georgetown
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1320 35th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
3 Bedroom | 2 Bath | 1472 sq ft | Washer Dryer | Parking | Gas Cooking | Charming row home 2 blocks from Main Gate and 4 doors down from Saxbys. 3 bedrooms 2 baths (up to 6 people). Expansive open living room with 10 foot ceilings is great for being around the house or having people over. Large kitchen with dishwasher, full size fridge and gas stove. Comes with 1 parking spot in rear. New Washer Dryer in unit. Large open living room and backyard for parking or hanging out. 10 foot ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 35TH ST NW #2 have any available units?
1320 35TH ST NW #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 35TH ST NW #2 have?
Some of 1320 35TH ST NW #2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 35TH ST NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1320 35TH ST NW #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 35TH ST NW #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1320 35TH ST NW #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1320 35TH ST NW #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1320 35TH ST NW #2 offers parking.
Does 1320 35TH ST NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 35TH ST NW #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 35TH ST NW #2 have a pool?
No, 1320 35TH ST NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1320 35TH ST NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 1320 35TH ST NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 35TH ST NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 35TH ST NW #2 has units with dishwashers.
