Amenities

dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities

Check out the virtual tour for photos. Charming one-bedroom apartment on one of DC's most beautiful blocks. Tons of light from south and north-facing windows. High ceilings and decorative fireplace. Walk score of 97 and bike score of 93 - doesn't get much better! Four blocks to Green Line and 7 blocks to Red Line. And all of the shopping, restaurants, and nighlife of 14th and U Streets practically on your doorstep. Check out the virtual tour for photos.