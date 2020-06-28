Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1312 F St NE Available 09/24/19 Gorgeous 3 Level Row Home w/ In-law Suite & Parking! - Come and spread out in this spacious rowhome with 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms across 3 levels! A welcoming front porch greets you, and when you enter into the home you will find beautiful hardwood floors and an abundance of natural light throughout. The large living area is wrapped in windows and flows seamlessly into the dining room and back sunroom. Off the dining room is the galley kitchen with wood cabinetry, beautiful backsplash and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range, this home is perfect for cooking up a storm. A rear door lead takes you down steps to the large back yard and parking pad!



Upstairs, find two bedrooms, two full baths, and the washer/dryer. The master bedroom has a bonus connected den. It has spacious closets and an en-suite bathroom. Downstairs, the basement has all the amenities that qualify it as an in-law suite. A separate entrance, kitchenette, full bathroom, washer/dryer, and bedroom turn this massive floor into its own apartment!



Take advantage of an easy walk to H Street. Choose from a number of local standby's (Granville Moore's, Sticky Rice, Smith Commons) or try a new spot -- they seem to pop up weekly in this neighborhood! Join a dance class at the community-run Atlas Performing Arts Center or catch a concert at Rock n Roll Hotel. Need to head elsewhere in the city? Catch the X2 two blocks away or grab a bike at the Capitol Bikeshare station around the corner. Take advantage of the Street Car on H Street just two blocks away.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenant is responsible for gas and $150 flat fee per month for water and electric. Cats welcome, dogs on a case by case basis!



(RLNE5093341)