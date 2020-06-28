All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

1312 F St NE

1312 F Street Northeast
Location

1312 F Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1312 F St NE Available 09/24/19 Gorgeous 3 Level Row Home w/ In-law Suite & Parking! - Come and spread out in this spacious rowhome with 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms across 3 levels! A welcoming front porch greets you, and when you enter into the home you will find beautiful hardwood floors and an abundance of natural light throughout. The large living area is wrapped in windows and flows seamlessly into the dining room and back sunroom. Off the dining room is the galley kitchen with wood cabinetry, beautiful backsplash and stainless steel appliances, including a gas range, this home is perfect for cooking up a storm. A rear door lead takes you down steps to the large back yard and parking pad!

Upstairs, find two bedrooms, two full baths, and the washer/dryer. The master bedroom has a bonus connected den. It has spacious closets and an en-suite bathroom. Downstairs, the basement has all the amenities that qualify it as an in-law suite. A separate entrance, kitchenette, full bathroom, washer/dryer, and bedroom turn this massive floor into its own apartment!

Take advantage of an easy walk to H Street. Choose from a number of local standby's (Granville Moore's, Sticky Rice, Smith Commons) or try a new spot -- they seem to pop up weekly in this neighborhood! Join a dance class at the community-run Atlas Performing Arts Center or catch a concert at Rock n Roll Hotel. Need to head elsewhere in the city? Catch the X2 two blocks away or grab a bike at the Capitol Bikeshare station around the corner. Take advantage of the Street Car on H Street just two blocks away.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease. Tenant is responsible for gas and $150 flat fee per month for water and electric. Cats welcome, dogs on a case by case basis!

(RLNE5093341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 F St NE have any available units?
1312 F St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 F St NE have?
Some of 1312 F St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 F St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1312 F St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 F St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1312 F St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1312 F St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1312 F St NE offers parking.
Does 1312 F St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 F St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 F St NE have a pool?
No, 1312 F St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1312 F St NE have accessible units?
No, 1312 F St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 F St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1312 F St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
