1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

The ideal rental await! Located just across the street from Harris Teeters, just one block from Potomac Ave Metro, just 5 blocks from Navy Yard, Barracks Row and 6 blocks from Eastern Market Metro. Perfect home for social distancing giving the extremely deep front yard with is totally fenced in for dogs, play or relaxing. Deep back yard for private grilling, relaxing, pets, play, and parking with secure automatic roll up garage door with remote control.The home can be rented fully furnished for an extra $100 per month or rented vacant inside and outside. The living room is cozy and welcoming with a decorative only fireplace, original exposed brick, hardwood floors throughout and a bay window. This main level has a half bath powder room, dinning area with full window, oversized coat closet and an updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. The upper level has a skylight in the stairway, washer and dryer in the hallway, a large full bathroom with all enclosed glass shower. The front bedroom is the master suite with room for king size bed, sitting area, and has a full bathroom with walk thru linen closet. The rear bedroom over looks the backyard.