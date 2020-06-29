All apartments in Washington
1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE

1311 Potomac Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
The ideal rental await! Located just across the street from Harris Teeters, just one block from Potomac Ave Metro, just 5 blocks from Navy Yard, Barracks Row and 6 blocks from Eastern Market Metro. Perfect home for social distancing giving the extremely deep front yard with is totally fenced in for dogs, play or relaxing. Deep back yard for private grilling, relaxing, pets, play, and parking with secure automatic roll up garage door with remote control.The home can be rented fully furnished for an extra $100 per month or rented vacant inside and outside. The living room is cozy and welcoming with a decorative only fireplace, original exposed brick, hardwood floors throughout and a bay window. This main level has a half bath powder room, dinning area with full window, oversized coat closet and an updated kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. The upper level has a skylight in the stairway, washer and dryer in the hallway, a large full bathroom with all enclosed glass shower. The front bedroom is the master suite with room for king size bed, sitting area, and has a full bathroom with walk thru linen closet. The rear bedroom over looks the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have any available units?
1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have?
Some of 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE is pet friendly.
Does 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE offers parking.
Does 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have a pool?
No, 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE does not have a pool.
Does 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 POTOMAC AVENUE SE does not have units with dishwashers.

