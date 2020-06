Amenities

1 bedroom Lifestyle, Luxury & Location. Beautiful 1 bedroom offers an open floor plan flooded with natural light, perfect for both living and entertaining. Featuring hwd flrs, gourmet kit w/SS appl, granite counters, luxury bath, w/d, cable wired. Walk Score says that this is a Walker's Paradise. Daily errands can be made on foot. Walking Distance to downtown business district, shopping, restaurants and more. Ask about the current rent specials! Call Jerome 202-321-5596