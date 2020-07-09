All apartments in Washington
Location

1309 Independence Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Available 06/01/20 Spacious Capitol Hill House - Property Id: 281741

Spacious 3-level Capitol Hill row house, with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Main floor has an open living and dining space and large, updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. A rear screened-in porch is ideal for morning coffee or an evening drink. Top floor has a spacious master bedroom with large windows, a full bathroom, a smaller back bedroom and a middle room that serves as an office or bedroom. The fully finished basement has a large den, another bedroom, a full bath and laundry room with washer/dryer. Private backyard equipped with gas grill and outdoor furniture. Mini-split AC/heating units throughout the house, plus radiators for heating. Rented fully or partially furnished; may consider unfurnished. Short walk to Eastern Market, metros and bus lines. Street parking in front of house. Excellent neighborhood and friendly neighbors. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281741
Property Id 281741

(RLNE5784305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Independence Ave SE have any available units?
1309 Independence Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Independence Ave SE have?
Some of 1309 Independence Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Independence Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Independence Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Independence Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Independence Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Independence Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1309 Independence Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Independence Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Independence Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Independence Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1309 Independence Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Independence Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1309 Independence Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Independence Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Independence Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

