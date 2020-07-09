1309 Independence Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Spacious Capitol Hill House



Spacious 3-level Capitol Hill row house, with hardwood floors and high ceilings. Main floor has an open living and dining space and large, updated kitchen with lots of cabinet space, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. A rear screened-in porch is ideal for morning coffee or an evening drink. Top floor has a spacious master bedroom with large windows, a full bathroom, a smaller back bedroom and a middle room that serves as an office or bedroom. The fully finished basement has a large den, another bedroom, a full bath and laundry room with washer/dryer. Private backyard equipped with gas grill and outdoor furniture. Mini-split AC/heating units throughout the house, plus radiators for heating. Rented fully or partially furnished; may consider unfurnished. Short walk to Eastern Market, metros and bus lines. Street parking in front of house. Excellent neighborhood and friendly neighbors. Pets considered on case-by-case basis.

