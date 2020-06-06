1305 H STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking

A perfect mix of comfort, style, and convenience ft. 2 Bedroom/2 Bath,each room comes with master bathroom, maple hardwood floors, Dishwasher, Disposal,Washer/Dryer,Microwave, Oven/Range, Refrigerator-stainless still appliances.H Street NE one of DC~s hottest spot located in the atlas district offering retail stores,many international restaurant food option,coffee shops,many hip bars,live music venues and even a farmers market have made this area a hot spot.Huge price reduction best price in town available for immediate occupancy,no smoking,pet case by case less than 30Lbs 1pet only pet deposit $350 pet monthly $25,tenant pays electric and gas. Water is included in rent. Parking meter parking street parking.