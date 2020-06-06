All apartments in Washington
1305 H STREET NE
1305 H STREET NE

1305 H Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1305 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
A perfect mix of comfort, style, and convenience ft. 2 Bedroom/2 Bath,each room comes with master bathroom, maple hardwood floors, Dishwasher, Disposal,Washer/Dryer,Microwave, Oven/Range, Refrigerator-stainless still appliances.H Street NE one of DC~s hottest spot located in the atlas district offering retail stores,many international restaurant food option,coffee shops,many hip bars,live music venues and even a farmers market have made this area a hot spot.Huge price reduction best price in town available for immediate occupancy,no smoking,pet case by case less than 30Lbs 1pet only pet deposit $350 pet monthly $25,tenant pays electric and gas. Water is included in rent. Parking meter parking street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 H STREET NE have any available units?
1305 H STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 H STREET NE have?
Some of 1305 H STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 H STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1305 H STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 H STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 H STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 1305 H STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1305 H STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1305 H STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1305 H STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 H STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1305 H STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1305 H STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1305 H STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 H STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 H STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
