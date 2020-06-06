1305 H STREET NE

Amenities
A perfect mix of comfort, style, and convenience ft. 2 Bedroom/2 Bath,each room comes with master bathroom, maple hardwood floors, Dishwasher, Disposal,Washer/Dryer,Microwave, Oven/Range, Refrigerator-stainless still appliances.H Street NE one of DC~s hottest spot located in the atlas district offering retail stores,many international restaurant food option,coffee shops,many hip bars,live music venues and even a farmers market have made this area a hot spot.Huge price reduction best price in town available for immediate occupancy,no smoking,pet case by case less than 30Lbs 1pet only pet deposit $350 pet monthly $25,tenant pays electric and gas. Water is included in rent. Parking meter parking street parking.