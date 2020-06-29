1301 M Street Nw

Amenities

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,190* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,490* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,690* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,590/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this pretty one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Logan Circle home. (ID #WDC63)



Designed With You In Mind



As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our pillowtop mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Doorman

-Pet Friendly

-Outdoor Shared Pool

-Gym

-Indoor Parking

-Roof Deck

-Garden

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This fully furnished Blueground apartment is located near Logan Circle, one of DCs trendiest neighborhoods. Thanks to its central location, many of DCs most popular areas are a 15 minute walk away: explore Dupont Circle, head downtown and see the sights or pop around the corner and enjoy a meal at one of the many acclaimed restaurants and bars on 14th Street. Stay in Logan Circle and enjoy a contemporary play at the Studio Theater and take a long stroll by the restored Victorian homes throughout the neighborhood. The neighborhood is served by the McPherson Square and Mount Vernon Metro Stations.



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.



This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.



Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.



Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.