Washington, DC
1301 M Street Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1301 M Street Nw

1301 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1301 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,190* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,490* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,690* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,590/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Washington with this pretty one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Logan Circle home. (ID #WDC63)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our pillowtop mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Washington vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Outdoor Shared Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Garden
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This fully furnished Blueground apartment is located near Logan Circle, one of DCs trendiest neighborhoods. Thanks to its central location, many of DCs most popular areas are a 15 minute walk away: explore Dupont Circle, head downtown and see the sights or pop around the corner and enjoy a meal at one of the many acclaimed restaurants and bars on 14th Street. Stay in Logan Circle and enjoy a contemporary play at the Studio Theater and take a long stroll by the restored Victorian homes throughout the neighborhood. The neighborhood is served by the McPherson Square and Mount Vernon Metro Stations.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 M Street Nw have any available units?
1301 M Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 M Street Nw have?
Some of 1301 M Street Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 M Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1301 M Street Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 M Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1301 M Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1301 M Street Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1301 M Street Nw offers parking.
Does 1301 M Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 M Street Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 M Street Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1301 M Street Nw has a pool.
Does 1301 M Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 1301 M Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 M Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 M Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
