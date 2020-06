Amenities

Longing to be near the water? This is the home for you! You are close to the Waterfront Metro and L'Enfant Plaza as well as multiple bus lines. There are shops, bars, restaurants and more right outside of your door! This stunning 1 bedroom 1 bathroom furnished apartment has everything you could ask for.This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment home is everything you could want and more! Upscale furnishings as well as utilities included make this your new home with the snap of your fingers! The mutil functional open floor plan is ideal for all of your entertaining needs. The home even has a large balcony for you to enjoy a cup of coffee or a glass of wine! The large bedroom and amazing storage just take this home over the top!