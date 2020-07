Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Corner one-bedroom unit on the 5th Floor with 2-yr old beautiful hardwood floors and new windows. Large closet in the bedroom. Secure building with 24hr Front desk and pool on the roof deck. Fantastic location, half a Block to Dupont Metro. Convenient to Foggy Bottom Metro and Georgetown shops and restaurants. No Pets, No Smoking.