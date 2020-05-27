All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:23 AM

1300 4TH STREET SE

1300 4th Street Southeast · (202) 459-4700
Location

1300 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Navy Yard

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
Fully Furnished and move-in ready (12 month lease), unit in the New 2019 building, pure definition of LUXURY! This sun-filled one bedroom one bath condo is featuring Restoration Hardware furniture and bed, Floor to Ceiling Windows, Hardwood Floors, Bosch appliances, Quartz counters, and in-unit washer & dryer. The Bower offers 24/7 concierge, Gym, community lounge/kitchen area with access to a shared rooftop deck that surrounds the entire building. You are conveniently located by Harris Teeter, Vida Fitness, near the Waterfront, Metro and in the midst of shopping, restaurants, Baseball & Soccer stadiums. Parking available for rent $249.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 4TH STREET SE have any available units?
1300 4TH STREET SE has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 4TH STREET SE have?
Some of 1300 4TH STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 4TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1300 4TH STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 4TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1300 4TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1300 4TH STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1300 4TH STREET SE does offer parking.
Does 1300 4TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 4TH STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 4TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1300 4TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1300 4TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1300 4TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 4TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 4TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
