Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel gym hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym hot tub

1300 4th SE Unit 802 Available 04/22/20 Ideal Navy Yard Condo! Amazing Roof Terrace and Gym Included! - This beautiful junior one-bedroom at The Bower Condos puts you right in the middle of a burgeoning neighborhood with every convenience! A spacious open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows is a great place to entertain, and you can take delight in whipping up treats in the luxury kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances and a granite-topped island. Enjoy the view from the building's roof deck and all your workout needs in the gym. Don't miss the spa-like bathroom and an in-unit washer and dryer.



Near the waterfront, with Nationals Park and Audi Field to one side and Eastern Market at the other, this pad's location cannot be beat. A Harris Teeter is your closest stop for groceries, just blocks away. Options for eating out abound. Bluejacket, Bonchon, and Kruba Thai are just a few options and plenty more is available at the Waterfront area and the Wharf. Stroll down to the Yards Park, where Truckeroo kicks into gear every summer or head over to the Wharf for your seafood fix year-round. Eastern Market and the National Mall are also great places to spend an afternoon and are close by. Getting around is easy via the green line stops at Navy Yard and Waterfront, or the many bus lines.



This home can also be leased as furnished! Inquire for additional details and photos.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electricity. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668526)