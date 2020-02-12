All apartments in Washington
1300 4th SE Unit 802

1300 4th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

1300 4th St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
1300 4th SE Unit 802 Available 04/22/20 Ideal Navy Yard Condo! Amazing Roof Terrace and Gym Included! - This beautiful junior one-bedroom at The Bower Condos puts you right in the middle of a burgeoning neighborhood with every convenience! A spacious open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows is a great place to entertain, and you can take delight in whipping up treats in the luxury kitchen, which features stainless steel appliances and a granite-topped island. Enjoy the view from the building's roof deck and all your workout needs in the gym. Don't miss the spa-like bathroom and an in-unit washer and dryer.

Near the waterfront, with Nationals Park and Audi Field to one side and Eastern Market at the other, this pad's location cannot be beat. A Harris Teeter is your closest stop for groceries, just blocks away. Options for eating out abound. Bluejacket, Bonchon, and Kruba Thai are just a few options and plenty more is available at the Waterfront area and the Wharf. Stroll down to the Yards Park, where Truckeroo kicks into gear every summer or head over to the Wharf for your seafood fix year-round. Eastern Market and the National Mall are also great places to spend an afternoon and are close by. Getting around is easy via the green line stops at Navy Yard and Waterfront, or the many bus lines.

This home can also be leased as furnished! Inquire for additional details and photos.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electricity. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 4th SE Unit 802 have any available units?
1300 4th SE Unit 802 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 4th SE Unit 802 have?
Some of 1300 4th SE Unit 802's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 4th SE Unit 802 currently offering any rent specials?
1300 4th SE Unit 802 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 4th SE Unit 802 pet-friendly?
No, 1300 4th SE Unit 802 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1300 4th SE Unit 802 offer parking?
No, 1300 4th SE Unit 802 does not offer parking.
Does 1300 4th SE Unit 802 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 4th SE Unit 802 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 4th SE Unit 802 have a pool?
No, 1300 4th SE Unit 802 does not have a pool.
Does 1300 4th SE Unit 802 have accessible units?
No, 1300 4th SE Unit 802 does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 4th SE Unit 802 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 4th SE Unit 802 does not have units with dishwashers.

