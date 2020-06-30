1300 13 Street

Amenities
Beautiful 1 BD/1 BA unit full of natural light in sought after RADIUS Condominium available for rent. Steps to all that Logan Circle has to offer. Hwd. floors, granite countertop, SS appl.,W/D in unit, fresh paint, and walk-in closet. Full-service bldg.w/front desk, maintenance manager, gym, community room, lovely courtyard. Only 5 blocks from McPherson Square Metro (Blue,Orange, Silver Lines). Easy walk to U Street and a block from the 14th Street restaurants/bars and shops!
(NOTE: 12 month lease minimum. Pets negotiable.)
Condo comes fully furnished but can be unfurnished if needed. On-site garage parking with storage is $150/month.