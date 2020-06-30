All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1300 13 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1300 13 Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1300 13 Street

1300 13th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1300 13th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 BD/1 BA unit full of natural light in sought after RADIUS Condominium available for rent. Steps to all that Logan Circle has to offer. Hwd. floors, granite countertop, SS appl.,W/D in unit, fresh paint, and walk-in closet. Full-service bldg.w/front desk, maintenance manager, gym, community room, lovely courtyard. Only 5 blocks from McPherson Square Metro (Blue,Orange, Silver Lines). Easy walk to U Street and a block from the 14th Street restaurants/bars and shops!

(NOTE: 12 month lease minimum. Pets negotiable.)

Condo comes fully furnished but can be unfurnished if needed. On-site garage parking with storage is $150/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 13 Street have any available units?
1300 13 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 13 Street have?
Some of 1300 13 Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 13 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1300 13 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 13 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 13 Street is pet friendly.
Does 1300 13 Street offer parking?
Yes, 1300 13 Street offers parking.
Does 1300 13 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 13 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 13 Street have a pool?
No, 1300 13 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1300 13 Street have accessible units?
No, 1300 13 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 13 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 13 Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
215 C Street
215 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University