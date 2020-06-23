All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1295 Delaware Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1295 Delaware Ave SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1295 Delaware Ave SW

1295 Delaware Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1295 Delaware Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1295 Delaware Ave SW Available 02/05/19 Wonderful Waterfront Condo w/ Parking! - Enjoy the mid-century look and feel of this 1980 sq/ft 2+ bd/3bath condo. The open living/dining area features hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy fresh air and greenery from the enclosed private back patio. Upstairs youll find two spacious bedrooms, each with their own small balconies, plenty of natural light and abundant closet space. The rear bedroom has an updated ensuite bath while a second full updated bath is accessible from the hall. The full basement has a third full bath and can be used as a den or extra living room. The large utility room has an in unit washer/dryer plus offers ample additional storage space.

Nestled in its own small gated community, this condo gives you access to the best of what SW DC has to offer. One reserved private parking space, plus easy access to both Waterfront and Navy Yard metros make commuting a breeze. Just a short walk to catch a Nats game or enjoy many fine dining options on M Street like Bonchon and Osteria Morini. The Waterfront area is home to many more dining and nightlife options. Pop in for a show at The Anthem, participate in events thrown by The Wharf, and take advantage of seasonal activities like boating or ice skating!

Security deposit is equal to one months rent. One small dog or cat okay. Tenants responsible for electric and gas.

(RLNE4615172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1295 Delaware Ave SW have any available units?
1295 Delaware Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1295 Delaware Ave SW have?
Some of 1295 Delaware Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1295 Delaware Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1295 Delaware Ave SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1295 Delaware Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1295 Delaware Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 1295 Delaware Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 1295 Delaware Ave SW does offer parking.
Does 1295 Delaware Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1295 Delaware Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1295 Delaware Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1295 Delaware Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1295 Delaware Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1295 Delaware Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1295 Delaware Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1295 Delaware Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Bentley Apartments
1328 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University