Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1295 Delaware Ave SW Available 02/05/19 Wonderful Waterfront Condo w/ Parking! - Enjoy the mid-century look and feel of this 1980 sq/ft 2+ bd/3bath condo. The open living/dining area features hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy fresh air and greenery from the enclosed private back patio. Upstairs youll find two spacious bedrooms, each with their own small balconies, plenty of natural light and abundant closet space. The rear bedroom has an updated ensuite bath while a second full updated bath is accessible from the hall. The full basement has a third full bath and can be used as a den or extra living room. The large utility room has an in unit washer/dryer plus offers ample additional storage space.



Nestled in its own small gated community, this condo gives you access to the best of what SW DC has to offer. One reserved private parking space, plus easy access to both Waterfront and Navy Yard metros make commuting a breeze. Just a short walk to catch a Nats game or enjoy many fine dining options on M Street like Bonchon and Osteria Morini. The Waterfront area is home to many more dining and nightlife options. Pop in for a show at The Anthem, participate in events thrown by The Wharf, and take advantage of seasonal activities like boating or ice skating!



Security deposit is equal to one months rent. One small dog or cat okay. Tenants responsible for electric and gas.



(RLNE4615172)