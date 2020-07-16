All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 129 W St NW Unit 204.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
129 W St NW Unit 204
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

129 W St NW Unit 204

129 W Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

129 W Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 129 W St NW Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 755 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
yoga
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
yoga
129 W St NW Unit 204 Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom in Beale House! - This wonderful and modern two bedroom two bathroom with an open floor plan is nestled between two of DC's best neighborhoods: Bloomingdale and LeDroit Park! This unit is in a boutique building called Beale House, a completely renovated complex with a central entry courtyard. Situated on the second floor, enter the spacious and bright open living/kitchen area with abundant natural light and gleaming hardwood floors. This kitchen has everything, stone countertop, high-end Bosch appliances, concealed refrigerator and dishwasher, and frameless cabinetry. Both bedrooms each have ensuite bathrooms featuring striking tile and Grohe fixtures. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the condo with the open living area in between. The in-unit laundry round out this perfect nest!

This condo location is ideal! Take a short walk to great restaurants and cafes including Big Bear Café, Red Hen, Bacio Pizzeria, and Tyber Creek. Get your exercise in at Yoga District and take advantage of the farmer's market! Also enjoy being in excellent proximity to downtown, H Street, Capitol Hill, Dupont, Shaw, and more. Street parking is plentiful and Shaw metro is walkable in under 15 minutes. Rhode Island Ave and North Capital bus lines heading downtown are just minutes away.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas as well as the $200 move-in fee. Sorry, no pets.

Please note: photos depict a ground unit with tile floors, unit is on the second floor with hardwood floors throughout.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 W St NW Unit 204 have any available units?
129 W St NW Unit 204 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 129 W St NW Unit 204 have?
Some of 129 W St NW Unit 204's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 W St NW Unit 204 currently offering any rent specials?
129 W St NW Unit 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 W St NW Unit 204 pet-friendly?
No, 129 W St NW Unit 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 129 W St NW Unit 204 offer parking?
No, 129 W St NW Unit 204 does not offer parking.
Does 129 W St NW Unit 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 W St NW Unit 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 W St NW Unit 204 have a pool?
No, 129 W St NW Unit 204 does not have a pool.
Does 129 W St NW Unit 204 have accessible units?
No, 129 W St NW Unit 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 129 W St NW Unit 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 W St NW Unit 204 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 129 W St NW Unit 204?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
2255 Wisconsin
2255 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity