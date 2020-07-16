Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym yoga courtyard

129 W St NW Unit 204 Available 08/08/20 Beautiful Two Bedroom in Beale House! - This wonderful and modern two bedroom two bathroom with an open floor plan is nestled between two of DC's best neighborhoods: Bloomingdale and LeDroit Park! This unit is in a boutique building called Beale House, a completely renovated complex with a central entry courtyard. Situated on the second floor, enter the spacious and bright open living/kitchen area with abundant natural light and gleaming hardwood floors. This kitchen has everything, stone countertop, high-end Bosch appliances, concealed refrigerator and dishwasher, and frameless cabinetry. Both bedrooms each have ensuite bathrooms featuring striking tile and Grohe fixtures. The bedrooms are on opposite sides of the condo with the open living area in between. The in-unit laundry round out this perfect nest!



This condo location is ideal! Take a short walk to great restaurants and cafes including Big Bear Café, Red Hen, Bacio Pizzeria, and Tyber Creek. Get your exercise in at Yoga District and take advantage of the farmer's market! Also enjoy being in excellent proximity to downtown, H Street, Capitol Hill, Dupont, Shaw, and more. Street parking is plentiful and Shaw metro is walkable in under 15 minutes. Rhode Island Ave and North Capital bus lines heading downtown are just minutes away.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for electric and gas as well as the $200 move-in fee. Sorry, no pets.



Please note: photos depict a ground unit with tile floors, unit is on the second floor with hardwood floors throughout.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5889479)