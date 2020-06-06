126 13th St SE Unit A

Amenities
Luxurious completely remodeled, spacious 1BR with den apt heart of Capitol Hill with great light/multiple windows, brand new floors and kitchen with high-end appliances and granite countertops, LR w top quality built-ins, large den/office, in-unit W/D and 4 closets. Front/back entry and exit. Just five houses south of Lincoln Park and major bus lines; short walk to Metro, Eastern Market, 8th Street restaurants, Trader Joe's and other Hill life/conveniences. Renter pays electricity
Property Highlights:
- One-bedroom with an attached office (could be 2nd bedroom), One Full bath
- Brand New LTV Flooring throughout
- All new appliances and fixtures
- Custom Built-ins
- Ample storage
- Available now!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5267917)