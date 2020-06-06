All apartments in Washington
126 13th St SE Unit A
126 13th St SE Unit A

126 13th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

126 13th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Luxurious completely remodeled, spacious 1BR with den apt heart of Capitol Hill with great light/multiple windows, brand new floors and kitchen with high-end appliances and granite countertops, LR w top quality built-ins, large den/office, in-unit W/D and 4 closets. Front/back entry and exit. Just five houses south of Lincoln Park and major bus lines; short walk to Metro, Eastern Market, 8th Street restaurants, Trader Joe's and other Hill life/conveniences. Renter pays electricity

Property Highlights:
- One-bedroom with an attached office (could be 2nd bedroom), One Full bath
- Brand New LTV Flooring throughout
- All new appliances and fixtures
- Custom Built-ins
- Ample storage
- Available now!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5267917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 13th St SE Unit A have any available units?
126 13th St SE Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 13th St SE Unit A have?
Some of 126 13th St SE Unit A's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 13th St SE Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
126 13th St SE Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 13th St SE Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 13th St SE Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 126 13th St SE Unit A offer parking?
No, 126 13th St SE Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 126 13th St SE Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 13th St SE Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 13th St SE Unit A have a pool?
No, 126 13th St SE Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 126 13th St SE Unit A have accessible units?
No, 126 13th St SE Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 126 13th St SE Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 13th St SE Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

