126 13th St SE Unit A

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Luxurious completely remodeled, spacious 1BR with den apt heart of Capitol Hill with great light/multiple windows, brand new floors and kitchen with high-end appliances and granite countertops, LR w top quality built-ins, large den/office, in-unit W/D and 4 closets. Front/back entry and exit. Just five houses south of Lincoln Park and major bus lines; short walk to Metro, Eastern Market, 8th Street restaurants, Trader Joe's and other Hill life/conveniences. Renter pays electricity



- One-bedroom with an attached office (could be 2nd bedroom), One Full bath

- Brand New LTV Flooring throughout

- All new appliances and fixtures

- Custom Built-ins

- Ample storage

- Available now!



No Cats Allowed



