1253 Newton St NE

1253 Newton Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017 Brookland
PRICE DROP!!!
Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath single family home located in the Brookland neighborhood of DC! The home offers a spacious backyard ideal for grilling and hosting friends! The home is just a few blocks from the Brookland Metro stop!!
Property Highlights:
- 5 BR - 2 baths - All bedrooms have tons of natural light - Separate dining room - Gas cooking - Stainless Steel appliances - Fenced backyard with deck - Master bedroom has two rooms and skylight - Third floor bedroom has bonus room and tons of storage - Finished basement - WD in home - Off street parking - Home was recently painted - Extra storage in garage
AVAILABLE NOW!!
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
