1253 Newton St NE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel bbq/grill extra storage

PRICE DROP!!!



Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath single family home located in the Brookland neighborhood of DC! The home offers a spacious backyard ideal for grilling and hosting friends! The home is just a few blocks from the Brookland Metro stop!!



Property Highlights:



- 5 BR

- 2 baths

- All bedrooms have tons of natural light

- Separate dining room

- Gas cooking

- Stainless Steel appliances

- Fenced backyard with deck

- Master bedroom has two rooms and skylight

- Third floor bedroom has bonus room and tons of storage

- Finished basement

- WD in home

- Off street parking

- Home was recently painted

- Extra storage in garage



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



