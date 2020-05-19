125 15th Street NE Unit 4

Amenities

Massive Capitol Hill Home w/ Double Private Balconies and Secure Parking! - Looks can be deceiving - walk into this modern 2,305 sq/ft condo to find this incredible first floor featuring an open living/dining area accented by designer light fixtures, built-in bar area, gorgeous bay windows stretching nearly wall-to-wall, as well as a conveniently located powder room. The unit's spacious kitchen comes complete with hardwood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, and gas range.



Heading up to the second floor you'll find a smaller bedroom perfect for guests, a nursery or home office as well as two larger front and rear facing bedrooms each with plenty of closet space and their own private balconies. If that wasn't enough, the front facing master suite features its own separate lofted space. Additional highlights include fine hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout, as well as high ceilings, a smart Nest thermostat, and premium in-unit washer/dryer on the second floor.



Hill East is a residential neighborhood surrounded by some of DC's best green spaces like Lincoln Park, Congressional Cemetery, and Kingman Island. A short walk you'll be surrounded by entertainment options on Barracks Row or head 15 minutes to Eastern Market to enjoy fresh produce and crafts from local vendors every Saturday and Sunday. In the immediate neighborhood, you can grab a bite at The Pretzel Bakery or Al's Gourmet Pizza. You are just a 5-minute drive from the nearest grocery store, Harris Teeter, and the nightlife on Pennsylvania Ave, which includes Trusty's and La Lomita.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Sorry, no pets.



