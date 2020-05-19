All apartments in Washington
125 15th Street NE Unit 4
125 15th Street NE Unit 4

125 15th St NE
Location

125 15th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Massive Capitol Hill Home w/ Double Private Balconies and Secure Parking! - Looks can be deceiving - walk into this modern 2,305 sq/ft condo to find this incredible first floor featuring an open living/dining area accented by designer light fixtures, built-in bar area, gorgeous bay windows stretching nearly wall-to-wall, as well as a conveniently located powder room. The unit's spacious kitchen comes complete with hardwood cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, and gas range.

Heading up to the second floor you'll find a smaller bedroom perfect for guests, a nursery or home office as well as two larger front and rear facing bedrooms each with plenty of closet space and their own private balconies. If that wasn't enough, the front facing master suite features its own separate lofted space. Additional highlights include fine hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout, as well as high ceilings, a smart Nest thermostat, and premium in-unit washer/dryer on the second floor.

Hill East is a residential neighborhood surrounded by some of DC's best green spaces like Lincoln Park, Congressional Cemetery, and Kingman Island. A short walk you'll be surrounded by entertainment options on Barracks Row or head 15 minutes to Eastern Market to enjoy fresh produce and crafts from local vendors every Saturday and Sunday. In the immediate neighborhood, you can grab a bite at The Pretzel Bakery or Al's Gourmet Pizza. You are just a 5-minute drive from the nearest grocery store, Harris Teeter, and the nightlife on Pennsylvania Ave, which includes Trusty's and La Lomita.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants responsible for electric and gas. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4453713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 have any available units?
125 15th Street NE Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 have?
Some of 125 15th Street NE Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
125 15th Street NE Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 15th Street NE Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
