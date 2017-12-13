1249 NW KENYON STREET NW

1249 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Columbia Heights
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This recently purchased 2 bedroom /2 bth with balcony condo home is being offered for rental as owners are OOC for one year for work . They will rent either furnished or unfurnished for one yer starting mid - March
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
