1244 34TH ST NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully furnished stately 2 bedroom/ 2 bath historic home just three blocks from Georgetown University. This Federal-style home boasts every amenity with high ceilings on both levels, a second floor laundry, state-of-the art security system, refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room/ dining room, large embassy windows, beautiful crown molding, antique chandeliers, and a cozy fireplace with Wedgewood mantel. Adjoining the home is a large private patio that's perfect for entertaining as well as a street-facing garden area. The gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range and granite countertops. With new bedroom, dining room and living room furniture, this fully furnished home is move-in ready and suitable for 2 to 3 tenants with an annual lease beginning June 1, 2020. Showing by appointment only.