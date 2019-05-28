All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 17 2020 at 12:28 PM

1244 34TH ST NW

1244 34th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1244 34th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully furnished stately 2 bedroom/ 2 bath historic home just three blocks from Georgetown University. This Federal-style home boasts every amenity with high ceilings on both levels, a second floor laundry, state-of-the art security system, refinished hardwood floors, spacious living room/ dining room, large embassy windows, beautiful crown molding, antique chandeliers, and a cozy fireplace with Wedgewood mantel. Adjoining the home is a large private patio that's perfect for entertaining as well as a street-facing garden area. The gourmet kitchen features stainless appliances, gas range and granite countertops. With new bedroom, dining room and living room furniture, this fully furnished home is move-in ready and suitable for 2 to 3 tenants with an annual lease beginning June 1, 2020. Showing by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 34TH ST NW have any available units?
1244 34TH ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1244 34TH ST NW have?
Some of 1244 34TH ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 34TH ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1244 34TH ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 34TH ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 1244 34TH ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1244 34TH ST NW offer parking?
No, 1244 34TH ST NW does not offer parking.
Does 1244 34TH ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1244 34TH ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 34TH ST NW have a pool?
No, 1244 34TH ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1244 34TH ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1244 34TH ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 34TH ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 34TH ST NW has units with dishwashers.
