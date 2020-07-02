Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

1238 D St SE Available 01/07/20 Fantastic Capitol Hill Rowhome w/ Garage! - Just steps from Eastern Market metro, this two-bedroom rowhouse offers historic charm and modern upgrades in one of DC's best neighborhoods. With a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and big windows, the main living room feels bright and airy and offers space for dining. Just down the hallway is the large, upgraded kitchen which features stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Set in an exposed brick wall, a gas fireplace anchors the spacious living room -- perfect for curling up and watching a movie or entertaining a few friends. A half bath rounds out the main floor.



Head upstairs and check out the spacious master bedroom that has plenty of room for a king-sized bed, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, and two big windows that let in lots of natural light. Down the hall is the second bedroom -- an equally spacious area with bonus pull-down storage above. The full bath features a two-sink vanity, tile floor, washer/dryer, and a large shower/tub combo. Outside, you'll find a great deck and a landscaped yard. The garage has room for at least one car with additional storage.



Perfectly situated, this house provides you access to an abundance of restaurants, bars, and entertainment. A local favorite, Eastern Market offers fresh produce, local vendors, and seasonal events six days a week. Also, vendors set up an open-air market Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday! Barracks Row is only a few blocks away and offers a large strip of restaurants and bars such as Rose's Luxury, Cava, Nooshi, and Matchbox. We, the Pizza, from celebrity chef Spike Mendelson, is just around the corner and historic H Street corridor is easily accessible from the property. Lucky for you, the Eastern Market Metro Station is only four blocks away (a quick 7-minute walk), along with several bus stops around the corner. Don't miss out on this unsurpassable location!



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity, as well as a monthly flat fee of $50 for water. Small dogs welcome!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5351685)