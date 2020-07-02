All apartments in Washington
1238 D St SE
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

1238 D St SE

1238 D Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1238 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1238 D St SE Available 01/07/20 Fantastic Capitol Hill Rowhome w/ Garage! - Just steps from Eastern Market metro, this two-bedroom rowhouse offers historic charm and modern upgrades in one of DC's best neighborhoods. With a wood-burning fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and big windows, the main living room feels bright and airy and offers space for dining. Just down the hallway is the large, upgraded kitchen which features stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Set in an exposed brick wall, a gas fireplace anchors the spacious living room -- perfect for curling up and watching a movie or entertaining a few friends. A half bath rounds out the main floor.

Head upstairs and check out the spacious master bedroom that has plenty of room for a king-sized bed, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, and two big windows that let in lots of natural light. Down the hall is the second bedroom -- an equally spacious area with bonus pull-down storage above. The full bath features a two-sink vanity, tile floor, washer/dryer, and a large shower/tub combo. Outside, you'll find a great deck and a landscaped yard. The garage has room for at least one car with additional storage.

Perfectly situated, this house provides you access to an abundance of restaurants, bars, and entertainment. A local favorite, Eastern Market offers fresh produce, local vendors, and seasonal events six days a week. Also, vendors set up an open-air market Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday! Barracks Row is only a few blocks away and offers a large strip of restaurants and bars such as Rose's Luxury, Cava, Nooshi, and Matchbox. We, the Pizza, from celebrity chef Spike Mendelson, is just around the corner and historic H Street corridor is easily accessible from the property. Lucky for you, the Eastern Market Metro Station is only four blocks away (a quick 7-minute walk), along with several bus stops around the corner. Don't miss out on this unsurpassable location!

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electricity, as well as a monthly flat fee of $50 for water. Small dogs welcome!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5351685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 D St SE have any available units?
1238 D St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 D St SE have?
Some of 1238 D St SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 D St SE currently offering any rent specials?
1238 D St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 D St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1238 D St SE is pet friendly.
Does 1238 D St SE offer parking?
Yes, 1238 D St SE offers parking.
Does 1238 D St SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 D St SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 D St SE have a pool?
No, 1238 D St SE does not have a pool.
Does 1238 D St SE have accessible units?
No, 1238 D St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 D St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1238 D St SE does not have units with dishwashers.

