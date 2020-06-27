1236 Independence Ave Se

Amenities

Recently Renovated Capitol Hill One Bedroom: It’s all about the light!



Open house 2-4 PM Sunday, August 18; available September 10 (flexible)



Seeking a single tenant for renovated 850 square foot, one bed, one bath English Basement apartment in desirable location. So much light from eight windows showcase the new hardwood floors and renovated kitchen with granite counters and new appliances, including a new full-size washer/dryer and a/c. Separate dressing room and bedroom with three windows and two huge closets. Apartment has its own address and separate entrance off of Independence Avenue.



Beautiful historic corner house near Lincoln Park and Eastern Market is surrounded by a private garden and a hedge (visual privacy for your apartment without closing the blinds, which are included). 5 block walk to Eastern market, one block south of Lincoln Park and 5 block walk to either the Potomac or Eastern Market metros. Trader Joes and Eastern Marketing = 5 blocks; 100 restaurants within 5 blocks or less.



Water/sewer included and excellent shared wifi for minimal fee. No four-legged pets please.