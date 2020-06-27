All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 28 2019 at 8:05 AM

1236 Independence Ave Se

1236 Independence Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1236 Independence Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Recently Renovated Capitol Hill One Bedroom: It’s all about the light!

Open house 2-4 PM Sunday, August 18; available September 10 (flexible)

Seeking a single tenant for renovated 850 square foot, one bed, one bath English Basement apartment in desirable location. So much light from eight windows showcase the new hardwood floors and renovated kitchen with granite counters and new appliances, including a new full-size washer/dryer and a/c. Separate dressing room and bedroom with three windows and two huge closets. Apartment has its own address and separate entrance off of Independence Avenue.

Beautiful historic corner house near Lincoln Park and Eastern Market is surrounded by a private garden and a hedge (visual privacy for your apartment without closing the blinds, which are included). 5 block walk to Eastern market, one block south of Lincoln Park and 5 block walk to either the Potomac or Eastern Market metros. Trader Joes and Eastern Marketing = 5 blocks; 100 restaurants within 5 blocks or less.

Water/sewer included and excellent shared wifi for minimal fee. No four-legged pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 Independence Ave Se have any available units?
1236 Independence Ave Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1236 Independence Ave Se have?
Some of 1236 Independence Ave Se's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 Independence Ave Se currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Independence Ave Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Independence Ave Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 Independence Ave Se is pet friendly.
Does 1236 Independence Ave Se offer parking?
No, 1236 Independence Ave Se does not offer parking.
Does 1236 Independence Ave Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1236 Independence Ave Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Independence Ave Se have a pool?
No, 1236 Independence Ave Se does not have a pool.
Does 1236 Independence Ave Se have accessible units?
No, 1236 Independence Ave Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Independence Ave Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1236 Independence Ave Se has units with dishwashers.
