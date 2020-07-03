1233 33rd St. NW

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bed/2 bath Row house in Georgetown. Newly renovated Kitchen and Bathrooms. This Partially furnished 3 level home has a fence yard with with porches on two levels!
Short Term Lease. Lease ends May 30th 2019.
This home just opened up mid Aug 2018! This is a great unit for undergrad or grad students or anyone looking for a great place in the Heart of Georgetown. 4 bedrooms plus large basement suitable for 1 or 2 more.
Walk Score is 86: No need for car- walk to metro, local bars, restaurants and shops. Great Location: Blocks to Gtown U and just over one mile to GWU!
Parking: Street Parking
Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case
Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:
- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%
No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.
Pets will be accepted based on their PAW SCORE
1-2 PAW DENIED
3 PAW - $45.00 Per month Pet Rent
4 PAW - $35.00 Per Month Pet Rent
5 PAW - $25.00 Per Month Pet Rent
Amenities: Air Conditioning, Balcony, deck, Patio, Fenced Yard, Full Basement, Walk Out Basement, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Updated Bathroom, Partially Furnished
