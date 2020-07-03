All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1233 33rd St. NW

1233 33rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1233 33rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed/2 bath Row house in Georgetown. Newly renovated Kitchen and Bathrooms. This Partially furnished 3 level home has a fence yard with with porches on two levels!

Short Term Lease. Lease ends May 30th 2019.

This home just opened up mid Aug 2018! This is a great unit for undergrad or grad students or anyone looking for a great place in the Heart of Georgetown. 4 bedrooms plus large basement suitable for 1 or 2 more.

Walk Score is 86: No need for car- walk to metro, local bars, restaurants and shops. Great Location: Blocks to Gtown U and just over one mile to GWU!

Parking: Street Parking
Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde
Pets will be accepted based on their PAW SCORE
1-2 PAW DENIED
3 PAW - $45.00 Per month Pet Rent
4 PAW - $35.00 Per Month Pet Rent
5 PAW - $25.00 Per Month Pet Rent

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Amenities: Air Conditioning, Balcony, deck, Patio, Fenced Yard, Full Basement, Walk Out Basement, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Updated Bathroom, Partially Furnished

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1233-33rd-st-nw ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 33rd St. NW have any available units?
1233 33rd St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 33rd St. NW have?
Some of 1233 33rd St. NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 33rd St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
1233 33rd St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 33rd St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 33rd St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 1233 33rd St. NW offer parking?
Yes, 1233 33rd St. NW offers parking.
Does 1233 33rd St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1233 33rd St. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 33rd St. NW have a pool?
No, 1233 33rd St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 1233 33rd St. NW have accessible units?
No, 1233 33rd St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 33rd St. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 33rd St. NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
