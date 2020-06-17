Amenities

1232 I Street NE Unit 2 Available 08/31/19 Stunning Four Bedroom Off H-Street w/ Parking! - Step into this gorgeous renovated rowhome right off H Street and find yourself stylishly at home! White oak flooring expands throughout, sunlight floods in through large windows and the high ceilings make this home feel incredibly spacious and inviting. The main floor is a great space for hosting with an open concept living room and kitchen. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and modern appliances that will facilitate your next culinary masterpieces. The large countertop island and open dining room will make serving dinner easier than ever! Continue down the hall to find two spacious bedrooms with a shared hall bathroom.



Head upstairs to find a jaw-dropping front-facing master bedroom with an incredible built-in reading nook, high vaulted ceilings and plenty of in-built storage. The spa-like master bath has a skylight, double sinks, marble tile shower and bathtub, and is truly stunning! A second full bath and another well-appointed bedroom are also on the second floor. Don't miss the private rooftop deck, this retreat is an absolute dream. The in-unit washer/dryer and off-street parking spot (with electric car charger) round out the space.



Nestled just north of the exciting H-Street corridor, this property puts some of the best of what DC has to offer right at your fingertips. Fitness lovers have the CrossFit and Orange Theory just around the corner, while great restaurants like Smith Commons, Toki Underground, and Red Rocks are only a short walk away. DC staples such as Union Market and Maketto are easily accessible or pop down Florida Ave to grab coffee at Shopkeepers in the morning. For groceries, youll be able to choose between the brand new Trader Joe's at Union Row and the Giant and Whole Foods on H Street are also convenient options! There is also a Farmers Market a block away on Saturdays! Plenty of bus options or hop on the DC streetcar down H St to Union Station - all of these options make this an easy commuting location.



Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing a lease. Tenant is responsible for gas and electric. Sorry, no pets!



