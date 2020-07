Amenities

This fabulous 2 bed + 2 bath unit is new construction that offers central heat, central air conditioning, wood floors, windows on 3 sides, a gas cooktop and parking. Located conveniently in Trinidad, you're just a short walk to all your favorite restaurants, bars, Harris Teeter & shopping on H Street NE. The unit INCLUDES parking and a stacked washer & dryer. Tenant pays all utilities except for water.