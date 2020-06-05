Rent Calculator
1230 ETON COURT NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1230 ETON COURT NW
1230 Eton Court NW
·
No Longer Available
Location
1230 Eton Court NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1230 ETON COURT NW have any available units?
1230 ETON COURT NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1230 ETON COURT NW currently offering any rent specials?
1230 ETON COURT NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 ETON COURT NW pet-friendly?
No, 1230 ETON COURT NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1230 ETON COURT NW offer parking?
No, 1230 ETON COURT NW does not offer parking.
Does 1230 ETON COURT NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 ETON COURT NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 ETON COURT NW have a pool?
No, 1230 ETON COURT NW does not have a pool.
Does 1230 ETON COURT NW have accessible units?
No, 1230 ETON COURT NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 ETON COURT NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 ETON COURT NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 ETON COURT NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 ETON COURT NW does not have units with air conditioning.
