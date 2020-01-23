All apartments in Washington
1229 Morse St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1229 Morse St NE

1229 Morse Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1229 Morse Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d436810e5 ----
A wonderful three-story home close to bustling H street and across from a scenic park. Recently renovated, this home features stainless steel appliances, a basement with exposed brick and an in-law suite that\'s great for entertaining, wonderful light fixtures, and a private backyard. You\'ll enjoy cooking in this spacious and light-filled kitchen. Incredible hardwood floors and streams of natural light create a warm feeling throughout the house. Did we mention the virtually unending closet space and dedicated laundry room?

3 Bedrooms (2 upstairs bedrooms an in-law suite on bottom floor)
2.5 Bathrooms
Fenced-in Backyard
Granite Counter-tops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Exposed Brick
Beautiful Hardwood Floors
Central Air

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Morse St NE have any available units?
1229 Morse St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 Morse St NE have?
Some of 1229 Morse St NE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Morse St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Morse St NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Morse St NE pet-friendly?
No, 1229 Morse St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1229 Morse St NE offer parking?
No, 1229 Morse St NE does not offer parking.
Does 1229 Morse St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Morse St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Morse St NE have a pool?
No, 1229 Morse St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Morse St NE have accessible units?
No, 1229 Morse St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1229 Morse St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1229 Morse St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
