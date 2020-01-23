1229 Morse St NE

Amenities
A wonderful three-story home close to bustling H street and across from a scenic park. Recently renovated, this home features stainless steel appliances, a basement with exposed brick and an in-law suite that\'s great for entertaining, wonderful light fixtures, and a private backyard. You\'ll enjoy cooking in this spacious and light-filled kitchen. Incredible hardwood floors and streams of natural light create a warm feeling throughout the house. Did we mention the virtually unending closet space and dedicated laundry room?
3 Bedrooms (2 upstairs bedrooms an in-law suite on bottom floor)
2.5 Bathrooms
Fenced-in Backyard
Granite Counter-tops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Exposed Brick
Beautiful Hardwood Floors
Central Air