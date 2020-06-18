1228 Fairmont St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking media room

Rare find/fabulous location - Property Id: 25847



Fabulous location - Near metro,bus line, entertainment, groceries, restaurants, shopping, etc. Rare opportunity for 7 BR/den/4 BA Victorian Row house in the heart of it all. Onsite parking available at additional cost. Can be rented furnished for additional fee.



WALK TO EVERYTHING metro/subway, grocery, popular bars, gym, lots of restaurants, shopping (Target, Trader Joe's, Best buy, Marshalls, Giant, Harris Teeter) and nightlife.



7 bedrooms, den/guest room, 4 bathrooms;

Surrounded with the excitement of Columbia Heights, U S

Washer/dryer; Dishwasher; Microwave

Cooking range with conventional oven, convection oven Blocks to grocery, gym, cafes, theater and general shopping

Hardwood floors and tiled bathrooms throughout.

Granite kitchen counter tops and stainless steel appliances

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/25847

Property Id 25847



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5482619)