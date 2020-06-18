All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

1228 Fairmont St NW

1228 Fairmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
media room
Rare find/fabulous location - Property Id: 25847

Fabulous location - Near metro,bus line, entertainment, groceries, restaurants, shopping, etc. Rare opportunity for 7 BR/den/4 BA Victorian Row house in the heart of it all. Onsite parking available at additional cost. Can be rented furnished for additional fee.

WALK TO EVERYTHING metro/subway, grocery, popular bars, gym, lots of restaurants, shopping (Target, Trader Joe's, Best buy, Marshalls, Giant, Harris Teeter) and nightlife.

7 bedrooms, den/guest room, 4 bathrooms;
Surrounded with the excitement of Columbia Heights, U S
Washer/dryer; Dishwasher; Microwave
Cooking range with conventional oven, convection oven Blocks to grocery, gym, cafes, theater and general shopping
Hardwood floors and tiled bathrooms throughout.
Granite kitchen counter tops and stainless steel appliances
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/25847
Property Id 25847

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5482619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Fairmont St NW have any available units?
1228 Fairmont St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 Fairmont St NW have?
Some of 1228 Fairmont St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Fairmont St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Fairmont St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Fairmont St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Fairmont St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1228 Fairmont St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Fairmont St NW offers parking.
Does 1228 Fairmont St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 Fairmont St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Fairmont St NW have a pool?
No, 1228 Fairmont St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Fairmont St NW have accessible units?
No, 1228 Fairmont St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Fairmont St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Fairmont St NW has units with dishwashers.

