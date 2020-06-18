1228 Fairmont St NW

Amenities
Rare find/fabulous location - Property Id: 25847
Fabulous location - Near metro,bus line, entertainment, groceries, restaurants, shopping, etc. Rare opportunity for 7 BR/den/4 BA Victorian Row house in the heart of it all. Onsite parking available at additional cost. Can be rented furnished for additional fee.
WALK TO EVERYTHING metro/subway, grocery, popular bars, gym, lots of restaurants, shopping (Target, Trader Joe's, Best buy, Marshalls, Giant, Harris Teeter) and nightlife.
7 bedrooms, den/guest room, 4 bathrooms;
Surrounded with the excitement of Columbia Heights, U S
Washer/dryer; Dishwasher; Microwave
Cooking range with conventional oven, convection oven Blocks to grocery, gym, cafes, theater and general shopping
Hardwood floors and tiled bathrooms throughout.
Granite kitchen counter tops and stainless steel appliances
No Pets Allowed
