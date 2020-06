Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

One bedroom and den with full bath, living space , original hardwood flooring , full kitchen with access to backyard. Lots of natural light in very high demanded area , minutes to night life , H ST and close to Union market. Unit located on top floor. Please Note: Section 8 welcomed. Applicant must have credit score of 700+ NOT EXCEPTIONS!