1221 47TH PLACE NE

Amenities

recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome home to this recently updated 1BR/1BA unit in Deanwood conviniently located to Deanwood Metro Station. Location is key to any rental property and this place is located right in the thick of it! This bright and spacious 1bed/1bath unit is located across Deanwood metro station and next to the Deanwood Recreation Center. This amazing unit has an updated kitchen and bathroom. Owner pays for trash, sewer and water. Tenants are responsible for gas and electricity. Voucher applicants are welcome. There is an application fee of $50.