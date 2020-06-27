All apartments in Washington
1221 47TH PLACE NE

1221 47th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1221 47th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this recently updated 1BR/1BA unit in Deanwood conviniently located to Deanwood Metro Station. Location is key to any rental property and this place is located right in the thick of it! This bright and spacious 1bed/1bath unit is located across Deanwood metro station and next to the Deanwood Recreation Center. This amazing unit has an updated kitchen and bathroom. Owner pays for trash, sewer and water. Tenants are responsible for gas and electricity. Voucher applicants are welcome. There is an application fee of $50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 47TH PLACE NE have any available units?
1221 47TH PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1221 47TH PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1221 47TH PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 47TH PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1221 47TH PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1221 47TH PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 1221 47TH PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1221 47TH PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 47TH PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 47TH PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 1221 47TH PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1221 47TH PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1221 47TH PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 47TH PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 47TH PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1221 47TH PLACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1221 47TH PLACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
