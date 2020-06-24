1220 Eton Court, NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

$4200 / 3br - 1382ft2 - Located in the heart of Georgetown (1220 Eton Ct NW) - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is just steps away from restaurants, shops, the Kennedy Center and Georgetown waterfront. Bring your paddle board, or, relax on a bench by the Potomac. The townhouse features include living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, range, microwave & refrigerator, washer, dryer, half bath on 1st floor, wood floors, open floor plan with lots of natural light. The second floor includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.The rent is $4200 plus utilities. One year lease minimum. Due at lease signing is the first month's rent, a security deposit equal to a month's rent and a credit check fee of $75(per person on the lease). All applicants must have a FICO score of 650 or above. All inquiries please contact ppetty@chatel.us.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3698978)