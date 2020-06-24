All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

1220 Eton Court, NW

1220 Eton Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Eton Ct NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
$4200 / 3br - 1382ft2 - Located in the heart of Georgetown (1220 Eton Ct NW) - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse is just steps away from restaurants, shops, the Kennedy Center and Georgetown waterfront. Bring your paddle board, or, relax on a bench by the Potomac. The townhouse features include living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen with dishwasher, disposal, range, microwave & refrigerator, washer, dryer, half bath on 1st floor, wood floors, open floor plan with lots of natural light. The second floor includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.The rent is $4200 plus utilities. One year lease minimum. Due at lease signing is the first month's rent, a security deposit equal to a month's rent and a credit check fee of $75(per person on the lease). All applicants must have a FICO score of 650 or above. All inquiries please contact ppetty@chatel.us.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3698978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Eton Court, NW have any available units?
1220 Eton Court, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220 Eton Court, NW have?
Some of 1220 Eton Court, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Eton Court, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Eton Court, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Eton Court, NW pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Eton Court, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1220 Eton Court, NW offer parking?
No, 1220 Eton Court, NW does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Eton Court, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1220 Eton Court, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Eton Court, NW have a pool?
No, 1220 Eton Court, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1220 Eton Court, NW have accessible units?
No, 1220 Eton Court, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Eton Court, NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Eton Court, NW has units with dishwashers.
