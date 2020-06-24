1215 PARK ROAD NW

Amenities

patio / balcony coffee bar accessible

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible coffee bar

One of a kind: Light filled and expansive 2 Bedroom PENTHOUSE LOFT with private outdoor space and a massive roof deck. 8 Minute walk to the Columbia Heights Metro. Roll out of bed to multiple coffee shops and eateries like The Coupe, and spend your evenings at some of the best new restaurants in DC including Bad Saint, Maydan, Thip Khao, just to name a few... or head to your local watering hole of which there are many. This is truly the best of many worlds. Contact Randolph Adams for a showing.