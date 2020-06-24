All apartments in Washington
1215 PARK ROAD NW
1215 PARK ROAD NW

1215 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
coffee bar
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
One of a kind: Light filled and expansive 2 Bedroom PENTHOUSE LOFT with private outdoor space and a massive roof deck. 8 Minute walk to the Columbia Heights Metro. Roll out of bed to multiple coffee shops and eateries like The Coupe, and spend your evenings at some of the best new restaurants in DC including Bad Saint, Maydan, Thip Khao, just to name a few... or head to your local watering hole of which there are many. This is truly the best of many worlds. Contact Randolph Adams for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 PARK ROAD NW have any available units?
1215 PARK ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1215 PARK ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
1215 PARK ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 PARK ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 1215 PARK ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1215 PARK ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 1215 PARK ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 1215 PARK ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 PARK ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 PARK ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 1215 PARK ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 1215 PARK ROAD NW have accessible units?
Yes, 1215 PARK ROAD NW has accessible units.
Does 1215 PARK ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 PARK ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 PARK ROAD NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 PARK ROAD NW does not have units with air conditioning.
