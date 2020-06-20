1212 Delafield Pl, NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill internet access

Very Spacious and Bright 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Fenced yard - Petworth! - ***The house is on a quiet, tree-lined street. Inside it is bright, sunny and open with large windows that let in lots of light. The large entrance way, living room and dining room are perfect for entertaining and gatherings with two access points to the kitchen. The backyard is very private with lots of greenery, blooming plants and fully fenced. The front also is filled with greenery and plants with a wrap around porch.



***If you need space this is the perfect home for you!



***The kitchen features a double oven, a ceramic cooktop and cabinets galore.



***There are 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the second level. The fifth bedroom is on the 3rd floor with the second full bathroom.



***THE BASEMENT IS NOT AVAILABLE AS IT IS OCCUPIED AS A SEPARATE UNIT.



***2 Minutes from Rock Creek Park

***15 Minutes from 495

***Less than 1 mile from Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station - Green/ Yellow LInes

***Minutes from Columbia Heights, U-Street, Adams Morgan, Brightwood and Downtown Silver Spring



***Requirements:

***One-year lease agreement min.

***Security Deposit equal to one month's rent.

***Tenant is responsible for oil, electric, water, sewer and gas, cable & internet services.

***No smoking.

***600 Min Credit Score

***Positive Rental History

***Proof Of Employment

***Renters Insurance

***Pet Fees

***Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month

***Application Fee: $60.00



