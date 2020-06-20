All apartments in Washington
1212 Delafield Pl, NW

1212 Delafield Place Northwest · (202) 759-6621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1212 Delafield Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1212 Delafield Pl, NW · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2184 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
internet access
Very Spacious and Bright 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Fenced yard - Petworth! - ***The house is on a quiet, tree-lined street. Inside it is bright, sunny and open with large windows that let in lots of light. The large entrance way, living room and dining room are perfect for entertaining and gatherings with two access points to the kitchen. The backyard is very private with lots of greenery, blooming plants and fully fenced. The front also is filled with greenery and plants with a wrap around porch.

***If you need space this is the perfect home for you!

***The kitchen features a double oven, a ceramic cooktop and cabinets galore.

***There are 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom on the second level. The fifth bedroom is on the 3rd floor with the second full bathroom.

***THE BASEMENT IS NOT AVAILABLE AS IT IS OCCUPIED AS A SEPARATE UNIT.

***2 Minutes from Rock Creek Park
***15 Minutes from 495
***Less than 1 mile from Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro Station - Green/ Yellow LInes
***Minutes from Columbia Heights, U-Street, Adams Morgan, Brightwood and Downtown Silver Spring

***Requirements:
***One-year lease agreement min.
***Security Deposit equal to one month's rent.
***Tenant is responsible for oil, electric, water, sewer and gas, cable & internet services.
***No smoking.
***600 Min Credit Score
***Positive Rental History
***Proof Of Employment
***Renters Insurance
***Pet Fees
***Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
***Application Fee: $60.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Delafield Pl, NW have any available units?
1212 Delafield Pl, NW has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Delafield Pl, NW have?
Some of 1212 Delafield Pl, NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Delafield Pl, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Delafield Pl, NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Delafield Pl, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Delafield Pl, NW is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Delafield Pl, NW offer parking?
No, 1212 Delafield Pl, NW does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Delafield Pl, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Delafield Pl, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Delafield Pl, NW have a pool?
No, 1212 Delafield Pl, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Delafield Pl, NW have accessible units?
No, 1212 Delafield Pl, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Delafield Pl, NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Delafield Pl, NW has units with dishwashers.
