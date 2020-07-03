1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Location, Location, Location~ A unique blend of 19th century charm and modern amenities. This beautiful home-- built in 1875-- features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths; has all of the original wood work and a fireplace in every room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, an island, microwave and dishwasher. Walk and bike everywhere. The neighborhood is a short walk to 2 Metro stations, the Convention Center, White House, museums, shops and restaurants. Pets are welcome. Tenant pays for water, gas, electric and cable/internet. Can be delivered furnished or unfurnished. Available for immediate move-in. Landlord requests a credit score of no less than 680 and will consider a short term lease - 6 months minimum.