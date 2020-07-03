All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:17 PM

1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER

1212 12th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1212 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Location, Location, Location~ A unique blend of 19th century charm and modern amenities. This beautiful home-- built in 1875-- features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths; has all of the original wood work and a fireplace in every room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, an island, microwave and dishwasher. Walk and bike everywhere. The neighborhood is a short walk to 2 Metro stations, the Convention Center, White House, museums, shops and restaurants. Pets are welcome. Tenant pays for water, gas, electric and cable/internet. Can be delivered furnished or unfurnished. Available for immediate move-in. Landlord requests a credit score of no less than 680 and will consider a short term lease - 6 months minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER have any available units?
1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER have?
Some of 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER currently offering any rent specials?
1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER is pet friendly.
Does 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER offer parking?
Yes, 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER offers parking.
Does 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER have a pool?
No, 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER does not have a pool.
Does 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER have accessible units?
No, 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 12TH ST NW #UPPER has units with dishwashers.

